Ben Carson: Housing for legitimate American citizens a priority

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) wants to make sure that “legitimate American citizens” are taken care of by limiting assistance for illegal immigrants -- lawfully, HUD Secretary Ben Carson told FOX Business on Thursday.

“We have a long list of people we can only serve right now one in four of the people who are looking for assistance from the government," he told Stuart Varney. “So obviously we want to get those people taken care of. And we also want to abide by the laws.”

Carson also believes the government’s opportunity zone program has been neglected because “nobody wants to talk about good news.”

However, he said the program represents a $100 billion of investments in its first year.