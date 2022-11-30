Apple CEO Tim Cook flies to meet GOP lawmakers amid standoff with Elon Musk's Twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook has scheduled at least one meeting with incoming Republican leaders in the House this week, Fox Business has confirmed.

Cook will meet with Reps Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., later this week, according to a source familiar with the plans. The source contradicted earlier reports that the meeting had already taken place.

That report, from the New York Post, stated that the three lawmakers, along with Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, met with Cook on Tuesday. Fox News has found that the three members of the House were not present for such a meeting, and the two Senators have not clarified whether they attended one.

Cook's Apple is among several top tech companies that may face increased scrutiny from the incoming GOP majority in the House.

The meeting comes just days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed that Apple had withdrawn most of its advertising and was now threatening to block the platform from the app store.

Twitter has faced a "massive" drop in revenue under Musk's leadership, which he says is due to advertisers fleeing the platform.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire is widely considered to be an ally of conservatives online, however, and he has vowed to protect freedom of speech on Twitter without turning the platform into a "hellscape."

While Apple has yet to weigh in publicly on Twitter's situation, some Republicans are already piling on. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that Congress would have to intervene if Apple removed Twitter from its store.