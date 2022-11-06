China's COVID-19 restrictions slowing iPhone 14 production, Apple says

Apple warned on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions are hampering production at the main plant manufacturing the new iPhone 14 Pro in Zhengzhou, China.

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," Apple said in a statement.

"We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."

China has maintained its "zero-COVID" policy, but the country reported the highest number of new cases in six months on Sunday.

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND VISITORS REPORTEDLY LOCKED IN PARK FOR HOURS OVER A SINGLE COVID CASE

Foxconn employs about 200,000 people at the Zhengzhou factory that makes a majority of Apple's iPhones globally.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 138.38 -0.27 -0.19%

China ordered an industrial park that houses that iPhone factory to enter a seven-day lockdown earlier this week, barring residents from going out and restricting travel on roads.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Apple unveiled the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September, both of which are powered by a 5-core GPU and an A16 Bionic chip.

Reuters contributed to this report.