Musk says Apple stopped Twitter ads, threatens to 'withhold' it from app store

Elon Musk said in a stream of tweets Monday that Apple has "mostly" stopped advertising on Twitter and threatened to "withhold" the social media platform from the app store.

"Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk tweeted.

The business magnate also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook in the thread saying, "what's going on here."

TWITTER USERS CRITICIZE $8 FEE, BUT HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO OTHER SUBSCRIPTIONS?

Musk didn't stop there, either. Shortly after, Musk posted a Twitter poll asking if Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers. Within an hour of posting the poll, it received over 500,000 responses.

After that, Musk tweeted again, telling his followers that Apple has "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store" for an unknown reason.

Representatives for Apple and Twitter have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

GENERAL MOTORS PAUSES ADVERTISING ON TWITTER AMID ELON MUSK'S NEW OWNERSHIP

It's the latest headwind for Twitter since Musk took ownership of the social media company for a hefty $44 billion last month.

After taking the reins, Musk fired its top executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, and roughly half its workforce. He also immediately announced plans to change Twitter's blue check verification system.

Advertisers have grown concerned over how content will get moderated even though the billionaire – who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" – tried to assure advertisers that the platform will not become "a free-for-all hellscape."

Companies, including General Motors, United Airlines and General Mills, temporarily halted buying ads on the platform. Oreo maker Mondelez also announced that it was pulling company ads from Twitter over concerns about hate speech.

Earlier this month, Musk admitted that Twitter has faced a "massive drop in revenue" because of "activist groups pressuring advertisers."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation, and we did everything we could to appease the activists," Musk previously tweeted. "Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.