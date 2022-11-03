AOC tells Musk proceeds from her campaign merch store go to ‘community acts,’ but expenses say otherwise

In a Twitter spat with the company’s new owner, Elon Musk, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed that proceeds from her campaign merchandise go to charity groups.

Ocasio-Cortez had slammed Musk’s new plan for Twitter users to pay $8 a month for verification. In response, he drew attention to a sweatshirt from her campaign merchandise store, costing nearly $60.

She said the items are made in the USA and "all proceeds go to community organizing like our Homework Helpers program which gives private tutoring to kids who’ve needed learning support since COVID."

The claim appears to be at odds with her own online merchandise store which explicitly states that "purchases are campaign contributions."

Campaign finance data since July likewise make no mention of donations to charity organizations.

FOX Business has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign office for comment on this.

The feud between Musk and Ocasio-Cortez continued Wednesday evening before the lawmaker claimed her account "conveniently" stopped working.

"Also my Twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin," she wrote.

She added: "Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks." She later corrected her "by" typo with, "BUY*."

Musk initially pitched a $20 monthly fee for verification, but quickly dialed it back to $8, a much more modest figure. Twitter will still be free to use for most users.