AOC complains her Twitter account 'conveniently' not working after tiff with CEO Elon Musk

The feud between new Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., continued Thursday evening before the lawmaker claimed her account "conveniently" stopped working.

Hours after Musk addressed critics of the platform’s proposed plan to charge users $8 a month to keep their blue check status on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez, fired back at Musk.

"One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8," she wrote in a series of tweets. "Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications."

The tweet came after Musk pointed out a sweatshirt on AOC’s website that costs $58, an attempt to defend his new Twitter verification service fee.

"Proud of this and always will be," the Democratic lawmaker responded. "My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA."

Then, Ocasio-Cortez’s notifications "conveniently" stopped working, she claimed.

"Also my Twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin," she wrote.

AOC added: "Just a reminder that money will never by your way out of insecurity, folks." She later corrected her "by" typo with, "BUY*."

Musk has been on the defensive and has repeatedly tried to fend off criticism of the $8 charge since it was first unofficially announced days ago, prompting backlash from Ocasio-Cortez and others.

Musk initially pitched a $20 monthly fee for verification, but quickly dialed it back to $8, a much more modest figure. Twitter will still be free to use for most users.

It is not immediately clear when Musk anticipates starting the monthly fee. He has also suggested making exceptions to the charge for scientific journals and others.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April, but it wasn't until last Thursday evening that he finally closed the deal, after his attempts to back out of it led to a protracted legal fight with the company.