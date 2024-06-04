Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Americans still not sold on EVs despite Biden push, poll shows

Latest polling shows many Americans are still resistent to buying an electric vehicle

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, discusses how lawmakers are concerned that China is benefiting from EVs on 'The Evening Edit.'

We don’t have the electricity or energy to run EVs: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, discusses how lawmakers are concerned that China is benefiting from EVs on ‘The Evening Edit.’ 

President Biden has made the push for broader adoption of electric vehicles a key pillar of his agenda to fight climate change since he entered the White House, but the latest data shows a major chunk of Americans still have no intention of buying an EV in the near future.

A poll released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago found nearly half of Americans (47%) said they are not likely to purchase an EV for their next vehicle.

EV charging station

The Biden administration has made an aggressive push to force the adoption of electric vehicles, but data shows many Americans still have no interest in buying an EV. (Kena Betancur/VIEW press via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Only 19% of respondents said they were either "very" or "extremely" likely to buy an EV for their next car purchase, and another 22% said they were "somewhat likely" to do so.

WILL BIDEN'S EV PUSH IMPACT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? AMERICANS WEIGH IN

Despite hefty tax incentives for purchasing all-electric cars, a majority of U.S. adults — 6 in 10 — of those surveyed cited high prices as the major reason they would not buy an EV, and some 25% cited cost as a minor reason.

Public Ventures President and chief market strategist Lou Basenese discusses Fed Chair Powell's handling of rate cuts, Tesla's market cap and commodities. video

Bloom has fallen off the rose for EVs: Lou Basenese

Public Ventures President and chief market strategist Lou Basenese discusses Fed Chair Powell's handling of rate cuts, Tesla's market cap and commodities.

The AP noted that the average price of a new EV is out of reach for many Americans' budgets at $58,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, while the average vehicle sold in the U.S. is under $46,000.

AMERICANS ARE SAYING ‘NO’ TO BIDEN'S EV REVOLUTION: BOB NARDELLIA

Seventy-five percent of those surveyed in the poll cited too few charging stations as a reason they would not purchase an EV, and 70% said EVs take too long to charge. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they prefer gas-powered cars.

President Biden previously set a goal of ensuring 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030. His administration has pursued aggressive regulations that target future gas-powered cars.

President Biden previously set a goal of ensuring 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030. His administration has pursued aggressive regulations that target future gas-powered cars. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Biden administration’s new emissions rules effectively require that nearly all vehicles must be EVs by 2032, and the AP poll indicates consumers will take a lot more convincing for enough to be willing to buy those vehicles.

Only 8% of U.S. adults surveyed said that they or someone in their household owns or leases an EV.