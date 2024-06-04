Americans still not sold on EVs despite Biden push, poll shows
Latest polling shows many Americans are still resistent to buying an electric vehicle
President Biden has made the push for broader adoption of electric vehicles a key pillar of his agenda to fight climate change since he entered the White House, but the latest data shows a major chunk of Americans still have no intention of buying an EV in the near future.
A poll released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago found nearly half of Americans (47%) said they are not likely to purchase an EV for their next vehicle.
Only 19% of respondents said they were either "very" or "extremely" likely to buy an EV for their next car purchase, and another 22% said they were "somewhat likely" to do so.
Despite hefty tax incentives for purchasing all-electric cars, a majority of U.S. adults — 6 in 10 — of those surveyed cited high prices as the major reason they would not buy an EV, and some 25% cited cost as a minor reason.
The AP noted that the average price of a new EV is out of reach for many Americans' budgets at $58,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, while the average vehicle sold in the U.S. is under $46,000.
Seventy-five percent of those surveyed in the poll cited too few charging stations as a reason they would not purchase an EV, and 70% said EVs take too long to charge. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they prefer gas-powered cars.
The Biden administration’s new emissions rules effectively require that nearly all vehicles must be EVs by 2032, and the AP poll indicates consumers will take a lot more convincing for enough to be willing to buy those vehicles.
Only 8% of U.S. adults surveyed said that they or someone in their household owns or leases an EV.