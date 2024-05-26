Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Transportation
Published

Buttigieg defends Biden’s EV strategy after question on how only 8 federal charging stations have been built

Buttigieg says Biden focused on making sure EV revolution American-led

close
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, discusses how lawmakers are concerned that China is benefiting from EVs on ‘The Evening Edit.’  video

We don’t have the electricity or energy to run EVs: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, discusses how lawmakers are concerned that China is benefiting from EVs on ‘The Evening Edit.’ 

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended the Biden administration’s push to construct half a million electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along U.S. highways by 2030 after being questioned over how just eight have been built since President Biden signed the legislation two years ago.

Buttigieg appeared Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation," where he tried to ease doubts about reaching Biden’s goal of 500,000 chargers by the end of the decade when asked why it wasn’t happening more quickly.

"Now, in order to do a charger, it's more than just plugging a small device into the ground," the secretary said. "There's utility work, and this is also really a new category of federal investment. But we've been working with each of the 50 states. 

"Seven or eight, though?" host Margaret Brennan said with a laugh.

 "Again by 2030, 500,000 chargers," Buttigieg maintained. "And the very first handful of chargers are now already being physically built." 

WILL BIDEN'S EV PUSH IMPACT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? AMERICANS WEIGH IN

Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg said Biden is focused on making sure that the EV revolution will be American-led. (Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the massive infrastructure package Biden signed in 2021, earmarks $7.5 billion for EV charging programs while the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act expands tax credits for EVs and charger installations.

Electric Vehicle Charging

Biden's goal is to construct 500,000 charging stations along U.S. highways by 2030. (Patrick T. Fallon/File/AFP via / Getty Images)

MANY US CONSUMERS STAYING AWAY FROM EVS DUE TO LACK OF CHARGING AVAILABILITY: REPORT

To date, only eight have been built since Biden signed the legislation, according to reporting by Autoweek

close
Heritage Foundation economist Diana Furchtgott-Roth argues Biden's tariffs on Chinese EVs are not enough to protect the domestic auto industry on 'Varney & Co.'  video

Biden should ban Chinese EVs, not tax them: Diana Furchtgott-Roth

Heritage Foundation economist Diana Furchtgott-Roth argues Biden's tariffs on Chinese EVs are not enough to protect the domestic auto industry on 'Varney & Co.' 

Buttigieg maintained that "the EV revolution will happen with or without us," and said Biden is focused on making sure that the EV revolution is led by America, and not a competitor like China.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He said the charging stations are just one factor that will help Americans transition from gas-powered cars to electric. The other, he said, was lowering the cost of EVs for the consumer.

Fox News Digital’s Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.