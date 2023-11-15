American multimillionaire couple fund Marxist group coordinating anti-Israel protests

A multimillionaire tech mogul and his wife are helping to bankroll groups behind pro-Palestinian protests that have occurred in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel .

Neville Roy Singham, a U.S.-born entrepreneur who made millions after founding and selling an IT consulting firm called Thoughtworks, and his wife Jodie Evans, the co-founder of left-wing anti-war group Code Pink, have been the primary funders of a group called The People’s Forum since 2017, according to a report by The Free Press’s Francesca Block. The group bills itself as a "movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities" and "nurtures the next generation of visionaries and organizers who believe that through collective action a new world is possible."

The People’s Forum has played a role in organizing several pro-Palestine protests since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 in which the terror group’s members killed at least 1,200 Israelis and took over 200 hostages from Southern Israel into Gaza.

On the day of Hamas’ attack, the group appeared to offer no condemnation of the terror group’s actions and called for an end to "US aid to the Zionist occupation" and tweeted images of posters stating, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" – a slogan that has been criticized as being antisemitic and was cited in the House’s censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib , D-Mich.

One such protest occurred in New York City’s Times Square the day after the attack on Oct. 8. A social media profile belonging to The People’s Forum on X, formerly Twitter, encouraged New Yorkers to go "all out for Palestine!" It also urged supporters to "stand with the people of Palestine, who have the right to resist apartheid, occupation & oppression."

It also organized "Shut It Down for Palestine" protests on Nov. 4 to call for an end to U.S. support for Israel and Nov. 9. At the latter protest, activists entered the lobby of the NYC headquarters of asset management giant BlackRock, which The People’s Forum claimed "shut down" the company’s office.

The People’s Forum executive director Manolo De Los Sar criticized the March for Israel, which was held Tuesday in Washington, D.C., calling it a "Pro-Genocide March" and saying in a post on X that, "This anti-Palestinian march, helped by the US govt, expects to gather a large crowd in support of 75 years of apartheid & occupation." He also accused speakers at the March for Israel of being "racists" and "fake progressives."

Another pro-Palestine protest organized in part by The People’s Forum is scheduled for Nov. 17. The "Shut It Down Down for Palestine" protest calls for walk-outs, sit-ins, direct action and marches "directed at the political offices, businesses, and workplaces that fund, invest, and collaborate with Israeli genocide and occupation."

The People’s Forum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Singham and The People’s Forum have also been accused of having links to Chinese propaganda outlets, including Dongsheng News, which The New York Times reported shares an address with The People’s Forum.

Rep. Mike Gallagher , R-Wisc., who chairs the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and Chinese Communist Party, told The Free Press that, "The Chinese Communist Party uses tools like Confucius Institutes on college campuses, TikTok’s addictive algorithm, and organizations like those that Mr. Singham funds to divide and weaken America."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter in August to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the Dept. of Justice (DOJ) to investigate whether Singham and the groups he supports are violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) through their support of CCP organizations.

"It appears that organizations tied to Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. citizen, have been receiving direction from the CCP," Rubio wrote. "Mr. Singham is the founder of Thoughtworks, a Chicago-based software consultancy, and for many years, promoted far-left causes. Mr Singham reportedly created a dark money system that allows him to send funds to a number of far-left organizations."

Among the groups Rubio requested the DOJ to investigate for potential FARA violations were The People’s Forum, Dongsheng News and Code Pink.