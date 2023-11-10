Stuart Varney: NYC's antisemitic protests are a wake-up call for America

During his "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the protests rocking New York City after pro-Palestinian demonstrators organized a march in Midtown Manhattan to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

STUART VARNEY: What happened in New York last night is a wake-up call to the city and the country.

These demonstrations are profoundly antisemitic. Their size and intensity are growing.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS LIGHT ISRAEL FLAG ON FIRE IN NEW YORK CITY

We're all going to be affected.

The New York school walkout was organized by a pro-Palestinian umbrella group.

Hundreds left class and marched to Bryant Park, in the center of Manhattan.

The march gathered supporters and set off down 5th Avenue, then down 34th Street and up 8th Avenue.

NEW YORK PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS CLIMB ON US MAIL TRUCK, CHANT FOR ISRAEL'S DESTRUCTION

That effectively shut down afternoon rush hour traffic.

Chanting "genocide Joe" and "from the river to the sea," some of the marchers broke away to occupy the lobby of The New York Times.

Violence was just below the surface. Antisemitism was rampant.

This city has the largest concentration of Jewish people outside Israel.

This is all part of Hamas' disinformation campaign.

Never mention the despicable atrocities committed by terrorists.

HAMAS OFFICIAL ADMITS ISRAEL ATTACKS HAD BEEN PLANNED FOR YEARS UNDER GUISE OF GOVERNING GAZA

Always portray Israel as the terror state, the colonizers, the oppressors. That's how people of color are pulled in.

This morning the kids are going back to school. How are Jewish students supposed to feel?

Yesterday, their classmates were showing their hatred. What about the teachers who took part?

The school chancellor says they will be dealt with, but the damage has been done. The schools have been infected with hate.

The New York Times interviewed a member of the Hamas leadership council, Khalil al-Hayya.

He wants the state of war with Israel to be permanent.

THE MOST EXTREME ANTI-ISRAEL, HAMAS-SYMPATHIZING MOMENTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES SINCE ATTACKS

Eventually, Hamas thinks permanent war will force Israelis out, "from the river to the sea."

That's exactly what those demonstrators want, and yesterday they shut down this city.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE