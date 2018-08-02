These are the top 10 community colleges in the US

Many college students might choose community colleges over four-year colleges due to financial or location reasons.

A SmartAsset study found the best community colleges in the U.S., and North Carolina is home to six out of the 10 top schools.

Other states with colleges in the top 10 include Idaho, Arizona, Mississippi and Washington.

The College of Eastern Idaho was at the top of the list, with in-state tuition and fees at $2,494, the lowest student-faculty ratio and a 71% graduation and transfer rate.

East Mississippi Community College has the highest graduation and transfer rate from the study at 82%.

The average in-state tuition and fees for the colleges included in the study during the 2016-2017 school year was $4,257.

Here are the top 10 community colleges, according to SmartAsset.com:

1. College of Eastern Idaho - Idaho Falls, Idaho

2. James Sprunt Community College - Kenansville, North Carolina

3. Pamlico Community College - Grantsboro, North Carolina

4. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home - Mountain Home, Arkansas

5. East Mississippi Community College - Scooba, Mississippi

6. Cape Fear Community College - Wilmington, North Carolina

7. Montgomery Community College - Troy, North Carolina

8. Roanoke-Chowan Community College - Ahoskie, North Carolina

9. Western Piedmont Community College - Morganton, North Carolina

10. Pierce College at Puyallup - Puyallup, Washington