Minivans losing their appeal among women?

Minivans have recently lost popularity due to the inability to uphold their "soccer mom" image, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

Sales of the vehicle have declined sharply in 2019, which was “the worst first-half drop since the industry’s downturn in 2009,” Wards Intelligence reported.

Over the past decade, the minivan’s share of the U.S. market has gradually decreased, according to J.D. Power.

“[Women] don’t want to be associated with that image and are looking to define their own style,” said Gary Robinson, head of product planning for Honda Motor Co.’s U.S. division.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Honda Minivan

Advertisement

Car companies are likely paying attention to popular mommy bloggers, many of whom are distancing themselves from the 1990s "soccer mom" image.

“The SUV is definitely where people see the vehicle suited for a family,” said Steve Hirashiki, national product planning manager at Kia Motors America.

However, other women still stand by the classic people mover.

Sales of the minivan last peaked in 2005 at just over 1 million, which accounted for about 6.5 percent of the U.S. auto market, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Thirty-eight percent of last year’s vehicles reportedly sold to fleet buyers and not individuals, which was about double the industry average.

Today, only four car companies sell minivans -- Honda, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp. and Kia Motors Corp.