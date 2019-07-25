New tech features in cars are distracting older drivers, AAA says

All those handy gadgets that come with new cars are distracting older drivers, according to AAA.

New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that drivers age 55-75 turned their eyes and attention from the road for an average of more than eight seconds longer than drivers age 21-36 when performing tasks like programming navigation or tuning the radio using in-vehicle “infotainment” technology.

Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your risk of crashing, according to AAA.

Drivers may be spending more time distracted by these devices than they realize. Older drivers spent an average of 25.2 seconds on audio entertainment, 22.4 seconds on calling and dialing, 33.8 seconds text messaging and 40 seconds on navigation entry, researchers found.

“Voice-command functions found in new in-vehicle technology are intended to help drivers by keeping their eyes and attention on the road,” said David Yang, executive director of the foundation. “Unfortunately, the complexity and poor design of some of these systems could cause more harm for older drivers, in particular, instead of helping them.”

Researchers tested the visual and cognitive demand created by infotainment systems in six 2018 model year vehicles.

They found that younger drivers also spent extended periods of time on the tasks, including an average of more than 30 seconds for navigation entry.

The problem is the complex design of the technology, according to the foundation. It said some systems included multiple menus and “cumbersome” voice command functions that made it harder to finish seemingly simple tasks.

“This is a design problem, not an age problem,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research.

If automakers don’t design systems that are easier to use, it could become a bigger issue. AAA says that more than one in five drivers on the road will be over age 65 by 2030. They recommend designers simply menus, remove complex center console controls and reposition the controls to allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

“Designing systems to meet the safety and comfort needs of aging drivers would benefit all of us today, and for years to come,” Nelson said.

