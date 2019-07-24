These 21 cars left consumers happiest, JD Power says

Are you happy with your car? If you have a Porsche, you’re a lot more likely to be satisfied than if you have a Mitsubishi, according to a new study.

J.D. Power released its annual study Wednesday ranking automakers and models based on consumer satisfaction. In general, large and more expensive vehicles scored higher than smaller and cheaper ones, according to J.D. Power. But the satisfaction gap between luxury brands and mass-market brands is narrowing compared to previous years, as is the gap between cars and SUVs.

“Every automaker is producing vehicles that consumers like but some of them are doing it at a higher level than others,” said Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power.

New technologies are also helping boost consumers’ satisfaction, according to Sargent.

“Owners have higher satisfaction if their vehicle is equipped with safety features such as blind spot monitor, collision avoidance and lane departure warning,” he said. “This should serve as a positive sign for manufacturers, as these features are some of the early building blocks for fully automated vehicles.”

Porsche had the highest overall score in the study, followed by tying BMW and Genesis, and then Audi and Volvo.

Ram had the highest score among mass-market brands and saw the most improvement since 2018’s study, according to J.D. Power. Dodge, Jaguar, Land Rover and Jeep also made “significant improvement.”

Ford models won the most awards with five between the Expedition, F-150, Ranger, Super Duty and Lincoln Navigator. BMW was next with three model awards for its 2 Series, X4, MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman.

The overall top model was Audi’s A7. Here are the other most popular cars by category, according to J.D. Power: