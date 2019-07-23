Ford creating new jobs to meet SUV demand

Ford announced it is creating at least 450 more full-time jobs in Chicago to pump up production of its best-selling Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles.

The move will turn current temporary jobs to full-time positions at the assembly and stamping plants.

In addition, more temporary workers are expected to be hired.

The automaker says it will also spend $50 million on upgrading an assembly plant in Chicago that makes the Explorers used by police departments across the country.

The new factory will reportedly allow Ford to build both the hybrid and gasoline-powered versions of the ever-popular SUVs at the same time.

"The real focus is getting these to customers more quickly.” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker/Crain's Chicago

The new wave of hiring at Ford in Chicago comes not long after the automaker spent $1 billion dollars and added 550 jobs in the area earlier this year.