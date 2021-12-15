UPS driver delivers neighbor's lost dog amid busy Christmas deliveries
A UPS driver made an extra special delivery this holiday season when he located a neighbor’s lost dog and brought the animal home to safety.
Nicole Pelletiere is the Senior Lifestyle Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.
