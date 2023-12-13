Expand / Collapse search
Jaw-dropping, larger-than-life Christmas decorations you have to see to believe

These lavish and colossal Christmas decorations go for a pretty penny but are still fun to see

'Tis the season to show your holiday spirit — in the form of eye-catching decor. 

And while some of the items shown below could break the bank, the collection of conversation starters is still fun to browse through for the sake of the Christmas season.

Take a look at these over-the-top Christmas decorative items.

See if any strike your fancy.

‘The Flying Santa’ iron Christmas train

This extra-large, iron Christmas train measures 16 feet long.

It's priced at a whopping $17,200 (marked 39% down from its original cost on Wayfair.com). 

Christmas train Wayfair

This giant Christmas train is large enough for the kids to sit inside it for holiday pictures. (Wayfair.com / Fox News)

The home furniture and decor shopping site describes the piece as "magnificent" — and the train is apparently large enough for a child to sit inside.

Wayfair also has a 5.6 foot cardboard stand-up of Will Farrell from the movie "Elf," priced at $62.99.

buddy the elf cardboard cut out

A large Buddy the Elf cardboard cutout is available on Wayfair's website. The movie "Elf" was released in 2003. (Wayfair.com / Fox News)

Giant pre-lit reindeer 

Rudolph has grown a few inches taller this year, or at least in the form of holiday decor.

For $3,045, the Texas-based commercial lights company, Certified Lights, sells this illuminated reindeer, which stands 12 feet tall. 

giant reindeer certified lights

An extra-large Rudolph likely turns heads, since he stands 12 feet tall and beams with thousands of lights. (Certifiedlights.com / Fox News)

Six-to-10-foot options are also available at lower prices.

Frosty the Snowman light show

The inflatable Frosty the Snowman features a built-in light show and stands 16½ feet tall ($399.95 on hammacher.com).

blow up frosty the snowman

Frosty the Snowman has a built-in light show that glows on the front lawn at nighttime. (Hammercher.com / Fox News)

'Night Before Christmas' Santa

A Santa that's available for purchase on the Neiman Marcus website is a sizable statement piece from the Karen Didion Signature Collection.

santa claus neiman marcus

The life-size Santa can sit inside the living room near the Christmas tree during the holiday season. (Neimanmarcus.com / Fox News)

He sits in a green chair with a sack of presents and a "Night Before Christmas" book (priced at $755).

Giant tree dripping in warm-white lights

Forty feet of LEDs could provide "an impressive wow effect" this Christmas, according to the listing on this tree from Pennsylvania-based light company, Fairybell. 

fairybell tree

This large tree from Fairybell comes in smaller sizes with fewer lights, but this tree is the tallest of the bunch, standing at 40 feet. (Fairybell.com / Fox News)

This particular tree (the largest in the collection) comes with 4,000 lights and is priced at $1,149.95.

Grinch in Who-ville archway scene

The inflatable outdoor yard inflatable reads, "Welcome to Who-Ville," and is priced at $227.99 on walmart.com.

Whoville blow up walmart

House guests can walk through an archway that resembles the fictional town of "Who-ville" from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." (Walmart.com / Fox News)

It stands 12 feet tall and the Grinch waits in front of the archway to welcome holiday guests.

Ornament stack

The 7.5-foot yard sculpture has five ornaments stacked on top of each other.

It's priced at $199 on Home Depot's website.

giant ornament Home Depot

This stack of ornaments is way larger than the glass balls that people use to trim the Christmas tree. (HomeDepot.com / Fox News)

The store also has an 8-foot "giant-sized" nutcracker with digital eyes that move and blink (listed for $249).

nutcracker home depot

The 8-foot-tall nutcracker's eyes move and glow. (HomeDepot.com / Fox News)

Life-size animated Grinch

He's "a mean one" — and stands over 5½ feet tall. 

The animatronic Grinch ($249.95 on hammacher.com) says four phrases, such as "Christmas? Bah humbug." 

It also dances to the original 1966 song "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." 

the grinch hammacher

Grinch moves his hips while rocking out to the popular theme song, "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." (Hammacher.com / Fox News)

Holiday Red Santa Hat Christmas Tree

It's a tree with a twist resembling Santa's red hat and standing at 9 feet tall. 

santa hat kohls

Santa's red cap drapes over in the form of a faux Christmas tree, all lit up in red and white lights. (Kohls.com / Fox News)

The item comes pre-strung with 600 LED lights, according to its listing.

Prices vary at Kohl's, Wayfair, Home Depot and elsewhere.

But the cost has dropped $200-plus and is listed roughly in the $370s range.

Christmas inflatable tent

This 16-foot inflatable tent is listed on eBay for $1,079. 

inflatable tent ebay

This over-the-top, inflatable Christmas clubhouse is listed as brand new on ebay.com. (Ebay.com / Fox News)

"Use it for a party, stage prop, office, yard and more," the listing states.

