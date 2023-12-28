Expand / Collapse search
Karma, the nightclub featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore,' has been demolished

Club Karma in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, where 'Jersey Shore' cast members Pauly D and Snooki fist pumped, is now a pile of rubble

Gym, tan, Karma is bulldozed.

The famed nightclub where the cast of MTV’s "Jersey Shore" partied for six seasons was demolished on Wednesday Dec. 27.

Located at 401 Boulevard in Seaside Heights, the hotspot frequented by Snooki, JWoww, The Situation, Pauly, Vinny, Ronnie, Sammi, Deena and Angelina, is now a pile of rubble and empty booze bottles after the team at Greg Lertch Demolition took out any hopes of a final fist pump.

"From start to finish, to getting on the ground from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., it was three hours," Greg Lertch, owner of the Wall Township-based company, told FOX Business of the demo.

Karma, the former nightclub located in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, has been demolished by the company Greg Lertch Demolition. The club was often seen on the MTV reality show, "Jersey Shore" (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

Lertch, a 40-year-old New Jersey resident, said he remembers hitting the bar and club scene in Seaside Heights in his 20s, and Karma was one of those spots.

"Going there and then watching it on ‘Jersey Shore’ and then smashing [the building]…it sort of puts an end to it," he said.

Jersey Shore Karma Snooki Pauly D

Beginning in the year 2009, Karma was a scene for dancing, drinking, hookups and late-night fights which aired on MTV's "Jersey Shore." (Greg Lertch Demolition/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The "Jersey Shore" cast had spent late nights at Karma drinking and dancing since the first season when the TV reality show aired in 2009.

Several cast members reacted to the tear-down of the two-story tavern.

"We got a Situation," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino posted on X in response to a News 12 New Jersey reporter’s video showing the demo of Karma.

"RIP," Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote on her Instagram Story along with a gravestone emoji and the show’s theme song playing in the background.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi posted a selfie video on TikTok where she appears to pretend to cry about the news of Karma’s demise. "My hoop earrings are still in the bathroom," Polizzi joked in the caption.

Jersey Shore cast

Karma, the club that the cast of the reality MTV show, "Jersey Shore" had frequented, has officially been demolished. Seen here in California in 2012 is the "Jersey Shore" cast (left to right) Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweethea (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Karma reportedly closed in 2018 and was sold at auction in 2020, according to Page Six.

Lertch said he believes the show did bring newer crowds to Karma in the mid 2000s.

"As a businessman, I'd say it helped initially. Who wouldn’t want to go to a club where famous people are at?" Lertch said, adding that there had been reports that Karma was serving alcohol to underage patrons after the show's pinnacle.

Karma nightclub jersey shore

Karma, the club that was frequently seen on the MTV reality show, "Jersey Shore," has been demolished after having closed in 2018 and auctioned in 2020. (Greg Lertch Demolition / Fox News)

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz told News 12," There will be people with some good memories of the early days but then later on, it became a very hectic situation."

Mike Loundy of Seaside Realty told News 12 that the property may "become a mixed-use condominium with rooftop ocean views, including a gym and pool."

Karma Jersey Shore MTV demolished

Former Seaside Heights nightclub, Karma, was demolished in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. In the future, it may become the site of condominiums with ocean views. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

"For those interested in living in the area, Seaside Realty is taking names to add to their list once they start rolling out unit pricing," the station reported.

FOX Business reached out to Loundy and Mayor Vaz for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.