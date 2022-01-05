Betty White painting to fetch more than $50K in charity auction

A painting of Betty White has been placed for charity auction in honor of the star’s memory.

On Jan. 2, two days after White’s death, Oregon-based artist Kayla Carlile shared a time-lapse of herself creating a portrait of "The Golden Girls" actress. Millions viewed the video which was posted to YouTube and TikTok.

"I was a fan of Betty’s. I most remember seeing her in the movie, 'The Proposal' with Ryan Reynolds," Carlile told FOX Business. "But my favorite thing about her, she was so well-loved across generations [by] my grandparents, my parents, my friends ... everyone always had something nice to say about her and I think it's very rare that someone has that broad of an impact on the whole world."

White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. She died of "natural causes" on Dec. 31, 2021, her rep confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Carlile, 24, placed the painting of White up for auction on eBay for Charity. Carlile said all the proceeds will go to Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) -- the largest Guide Dog school in North America – an organization which White supported.

FOX Business has requested comment from GDB.

On Monday, GDB commented on Carlile's Instagram page where Carlile announced the auction. "Kayla, we are blown away by this amazing piece and honored by your thoughtfulness. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend," GDB wrote.

The current highest bid on the painting is at $50,100. There are roughly four days left in the auction listed here.

Carlile has also painted portraits of musical artists Michael Jackson, Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone.