Toshiba gets $19B buyout bid sending shares surging

Toshiba Corp shares jumped on Thursday following a report that a domestic-led consortium is looking to buy the Japanese conglomerate for $19.1 billion.

A group of firms led by Japan Industrial Partners, a domestic private equity firm, had made the bid, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The bid comes to a 26% premium from Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Toshiba jumped 7.5% putting them on track for their biggest one-day gain in more than a year.

The consortium, which includes Chubu Electric Power, has received the right of first refusal in its bid for Toshiba, the Nikkei business daily previously reported.

Toshiba was reportedly exploring strategic alternatives for more than a year.

Reuters reported in August 2021 that Toshiba was in talks with four investment firms.

Toshiba said last month it had received multiple in-depth written indications of interest from potential partners.

Toshiba outlined plans in November to break up into three independent companies by spinning off two core businesses. That plan was adjusted in February to a split into two companies before shareholders ultimately rejected the plan in March.

