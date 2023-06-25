US opens probe into Ford Explorer recall repairs

A prior recall by Ford Motor is coming into question by U.S. safety regulators.

The concern is the fix for the recall may not be adequate.

The recalls issued in March and April 2022 involved 710,000 Explorer SUVs over power loss reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted the problem involved a rear axle horizontal mounting bolt that may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect.

FORD PREPARING FOR ANOTHER ROUND OF LAYOFFS: REPORT

Ford said earlier its recalls were to address a disconnected driveshaft that could result in the vehicle rolling away placed in 'Park' without the parking brake applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA said it has received two complaints alleging a loss of power or transmission torque of the rear wheels in Explorer vehicles that had received the recall fix.

NO RESERVATIONS: FORD IS CHARGING UP ELECTRIC F-150 LIGHTNING PRODUCTION

Ford’s fix is to add a software update that automatically applies the electronic service parking brake to keep the vehicle from rolling away, the agency said.

There is no remedy to address the failed rear axle horizontal mounting bolt "which is the basis of this safety issue and the cause of the impaired vehicle," the agency added.

FORD CUTTING 3,800 EUROPEAN JOBS IN EV PUSH

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.02 -0.16 -1.13%

One complaint told NHTSA that after getting the software update "the vehicle would randomly slam to a complete stop while driving. It happened several times with three different drivers (myself, my wife, and my son), each happening at 30-35 mph or less."

FOX Business has reached out to Ford for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.