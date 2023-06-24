Amazon CEO says company plans to make $15B India investment

Amazon.com is planning to make an additional $15 billion investment in India, according to Chief Executive Andy Jassy.

Jassy told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting on Friday.

The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030.

Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) said last month it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country.

Modi and Jassy spoke about a series of issues including supporting Indian startups, creating jobs and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, according to an Amazon blog post.

Friday was the final day of the prime minister's trip to Washington. He was the guest of honor at a White House state dinner on Thursday night which featured many tech CEOs, politicians and celebrities.

On Friday, Modi met with U.S. and Indian technology executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and appealed to global companies to "Make in India."

Google will open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, Pichai told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by Reuters partner ANI company.

"We shared Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitization fund, and we are continuing to invest through that," Pichai said.

