Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon CEO says company plans to make $15B India investment

Prime Minister Modi met with CEOs of Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft during a visit to the White House

close
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., discusses U.S. tech titans attending the India PM Modi state dinner and Chinas rising aggression. video

Relationship between US, India is of critical importance: Rep. Mike Lawler

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., discusses U.S. tech titans attending the India PM Modi state dinner and Chinas rising aggression.

Amazon.com is planning to make an additional $15 billion investment in India, according to Chief Executive Andy Jassy.

Jassy told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting on Friday.

The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion by 2030.

Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) said last month it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country.

APPLE, MICROSOFT, GOOGLE CEOS FAWN OVER INDIA PM MODI

Indian PM Modi shaking hands with Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy .Jassy told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the company is planning to make an additional $15 billion investment in the country. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

Modi and Jassy spoke about a series of issues including supporting Indian startups, creating jobs and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, according to an Amazon blog post.

Friday was the final day of the prime minister's trip to Washington. He was the guest of honor at a White House state dinner on Thursday night which featured many tech CEOs, politicians and celebrities.

BIDEN COURTS MODI AS CHINA, RUSSIA TIES PUT INDIA’S ALLEGIANCE IN PLAY: ‘GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Biden speaks next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters Photos)

On Friday, Modi met with U.S. and Indian technology executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and appealed to global companies to "Make in India."

Google will open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, Pichai told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by Reuters partner ANI company.

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA WILL BE IN INDIA ‘AS SOON AS HUMANLY POSSIBLE’

India PM Modi and Goggles Sundar Pichai.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai (left) during a trip to Washington, D.C. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

"We shared Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitization fund, and we are continuing to invest through that," Pichai said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 129.27 -0.88 -0.68%
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 122.34 -0.81 -0.66%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 335.01 -4.70 -1.38%
AAPL APPLE INC. 186.68 -0.32 -0.17%

Reuters contributed to this report.