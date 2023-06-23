Ford preparing for another round of layoffs: report

More layoffs are coming at Ford Motor in the coming weeks.

The layoffs will mostly be among U.S. salaried workers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The upcoming move by the automaker is part of a continuing effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The layoffs will be announced as early as next week, people familiar with the situation tell The Journal.

The number of workers involved could not be immediately determined.

The cuts are reportedly expected to affect Ford's gas-engine side of the business, as well as its electric-vehicle and software division, The Journal reported.

In August, Ford laid off approximately 3,000 white-collar and contract employees.

Earlier this year, the automaker announced it was beginning a 3,800-person reduction in its European workforce.

FOX Business reached out to Ford for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.