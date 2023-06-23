Expand / Collapse search
Ford preparing for another round of layoffs: report

The latest round of layoffs could be announced as early as next week

Ford CEO Jim Farley weighs in on the electric vs. gas vehicle debate

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined 'Barron's Roundtable' to discuss the debate on electric vs. gas cars, the auto company's growth and approach to the auto industry, and reacts to Warren Buffett's comments on investing in the industry.

More layoffs are coming at Ford Motor in the coming weeks.

The layoffs will mostly be among U.S. salaried workers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The upcoming move by the automaker is part of a continuing effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The layoffs will be announced as early as next week, people familiar with the situation tell The Journal.

Ford logo on car

Ford Motor is reportedly preparing for another round of layoffs, mostly aimed at U.S. salaried workers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File / Associated Press)

The number of workers involved could not be immediately determined.

The cuts are reportedly expected to affect Ford's gas-engine side of the business, as well as its electric-vehicle and software division, The Journal reported.

Ford announced a major recall on May 19.

Ford Motor laid off approximately 3,000 white-collar and contract employees in August 2022, and announced a 3,800 reduction to its European workforce in February 2023. (iStock / iStock)

In August, Ford laid off approximately 3,000 white-collar and contract employees.

Earlier this year, the automaker announced it was beginning a 3,800-person reduction in its European workforce.

F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.19 +0.17 +1.25%

FOX Business reached out to Ford for comment, but did not hear back by time of publication.