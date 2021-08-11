California winery hires two millennials for dream jobs paying $10,000 a month

Two millennials with charm and grace on camera just beat out more than 7,000 applications to get a dream job in the wine country of California, in a contest that made international headlines.

Lindsay Perry of Austin, Texas, and Veronica Hebbard of Orlando, Florida, will be paid $10,000 a month for one year, as well as free wine and rent, after coming on top of the Murphy-Goode Winery’s "Really Goode Job" search.

"When we started out on this journey, we cast the net wide to find candidates with unique experiences and points of view," Murphy-Goode winemaker Dave Ready Jr. said in a news release. "I’m looking forward to working with Lindsay and Veronica this harvest, but also learning from each of them and seeing what new ideas they will bring to the job."

The family-owned winery, founded in 1985, first launched the position in 2009 to "chronicle a year of living and working at Murphy-Goode through social media," according to a company news release. However, the company is now bringing the position back as the country faces a "new set of challenges."

Perry and Hebbard start next month and will get roles rooted in their passion after shadowing Ready.

Perry, who is from Pennsylvania and works in sports marketing, leveraged two certification classes with the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

"I’ve completed WSET Levels I and II with the Napa Valley Wine Academy, so I’m able to recall hundreds of wine facts at the drop of a hat," she said in her application video.

Hebbard, who is from New York and is an engineer, is interested in sustainability after a childhood making wine with her father in their home basement.

"I really wanted to help him with that process, so as I was going to school for a dual degree in industrial and systems engineering and a masters in engineering management, I took a few classes in winemaking and wine tasting," she said. "It opened up a new world for me that I absolutely loved."