Naomi Campbell fights viruses with extreme wellness routine

If the delta variant has you scared and exhausted about the near future, how about some epic coping mechanisms from the rich and famous?

British supermodel Naomi Campbell takes wellness to the extreme so her immune system stays resilient and formidable as people returning to in-person activities this summer have been catching colds and other illnesses, and the threat of COVID-19 remains.

In a YouTube video entitled "My Personal Vitamin & Supplement Routine," she shows her fans her daily regimen: almost 30 ingredients, pills and tinctures.

WALMART TO OFFER FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS TO CUSTOMERS NATIONWIDE

"That's what I’m going to take on a regular basis," the ageless beauty said. "Because most important, it's to build up the immune as I said before. We can all deal with this virus if we have strong immunes. So let's take our immunes up to the next level, protect our immunes, nurture our immunes, take care of ourselves."

First off in the clip she makes a morning shake: her "immune-booster drink." The breakfast pick-me-up has 11 ingredients, plus ice and optional goldenseal drops — it's "like a meal in itself."

Next in the video, she runs through all the vitamins and supplements she takes in her wellness stash.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Morning shake recipe:

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp matcha powder

1 tbsp baobab powder

1 tbsp collagen powder

1 tbsp artichoke powder

1 tbsp moringa powder

1 tbsp greens protein powder

1 tbsp vitamin C

2 tbsp pomegranate liquid

1/2 banana

Ice

Then blend.

Vitamins and supplements:

Goldenseal drops into smoothie

Elderberry syrup

Zinc

EHB (2 a day)

Vitamin C liquid

Papaya seeds

NAC (N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine)

Vitamin D (50,000 IU a week)

Vitamin B12 chewable

Black seed

Probiotics

Multivitamin

Humacel

Pine Bark Extract

Oregano Oil (carry it always)

Turmeric

Lavender Oil Pills (calming effect)

It only includes natural supplements.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new mom has spent the pandemic staying fit and protecting herself.

Campbell announced the arrival of her daughter earlier this year with a touching note and Instagram photo holding the baby’s feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," Campbell wrote. "There is no greater love."

It remains unclear who the baby’s father is or what Campbell decided to name the child. Other details as to whether she gave birth naturally, hired a surrogate or adopted the baby also remain scarce.