McDonald's hit with first lawsuit over E. coli outbreak

McDonald's has been hit with the first of what is expected to be multiple lawsuits over the E. coli outbreak that officials say is linked to the fast-food giant's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

Colorado resident Eric Stelly sued McDonald's on Wednesday, the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it had launched an investigation after 49 people reported getting sick eating Quarter Pounders. There have been 10 hospitalizations and one death linked to the outbreak.

The lawsuit was filed in Illinois by food safety law firm Ron Simon & Associates, which represents Stelly and 10 other alleged victims of the outbreak.

MCDONALD'S LINKED TO E. COLI OUTBREAK, CDC SAYS

According to the complaint, Stelly fell sick with E. coli symptoms a few days after consuming food at a McDonald's in Breely, Colorado, on Oct. 4, and went to the emergency room on Oct. 8 for treatment due to the pain of his illness. He tested positive for E. coli and is still recovering, according to the filing.

Ron Simon, the attorney leading the case, vows that more lawsuits are forthcoming.

"The McDonald's E. coli Outbreak will be one of the most significant food poisoning outbreaks this year," Simon said in a statement. "Through this lawsuit and others, we will make sure that all of the victims are fully compensated for their losses, that their voices are heard, and that McDonald's and its suppliers permanently fix the health violations that caused the food to become contaminated with E. coli."

MCDONALD'S SAYS BEEF UNLIKELY BUT NOT RULED OUT AS POTENTIAL SOURCE OF E. COLI OUTBREAK

McDonald's did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 301.62 +2.87 +0.96%

McDonald's Corp.

McDonald's, the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food Safety and Inspection Service and public health officials in several states are still investigating to determine whether beef or onions — the two ingredients in the Quarter Pounder that could be carriers for E. coli — are the cause.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS