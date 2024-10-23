Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Mortgage rates rise for fourth straight week

Mortgage rates have been climbing for a month, pushing down demand in a near-stagnant housing market

Bahnsen Group managing partner David Bahnsen discusses market volatility and analyzes the real estate market on 'The Big Money Show.'

America's housing affordability problem was caused by the ‘artificial constraint on supply’: David Bahnsen

Bahnsen Group managing partner David Bahnsen discusses market volatility and analyzes the real estate market on 'The Big Money Show.'

Mortgage rates continued their upward trajectory this week, climbing for a month straight while further pushing down demand in the stalled housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage surged to 6.54% from last week's reading of 6.44%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.79% a year ago.

home with 'for sale' sign in front

A "for sale" sign is seen in front of a home in San Jose, California, on Sept. 5. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The continued strength in the economy drove mortgage rates higher once again this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Over the last few years, there has been a tension between downbeat economic narrative and incoming economic data stronger than that narrative. This has led to higher-than-normal volatility in mortgage rates, despite a strengthening economy."

Many would-be buyers and sellers are holding out to see if rates fall further. Currently, about 80% of mortgage holders have a rate below 5%, according to a Zillow survey.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also rose to 5.71% from 5.63% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 7.03%.