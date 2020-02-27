What is Felicity Huffman's net worth?

Felicity Huffman was among the most high-profile people accused in the college admissions scandal last year, along with actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Many of those who were charged in the pay-for-admittance scheme had their trial dates set on Thursday by a federal judge, including Loughlin and Giannuli, but Huffman has already had her day in court, as well as almost two weeks in jail.

Huffman pleaded guilty last May to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores fixed in 2017.

In September 2019, she was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but she only spent 11 days in jail.

According to The New York Times, Huffman was also fined $30,000 and was required to complete 250 hours of community service by the judge.

When she was charged last March, AOL.com reported she was estimated to be worth $20 million, with much of her money coming from her role as Lynette Scavo on “Desperate Housewives,” which aired from 2004 to 2012.

In 2005, Huffman won a Primetime Emmy for the role, which earned her $275,000 per episode, according to AOL.com.

In 2012, Huffman made it to Forbes’ list of highest-paid TV actresses, having earned an estimated $9 million.

According to the website, she made $8 million for her “Desperate Housewives” role in 2012 and then another $1 million for endorsement deals that year including a “Got Milk?” ad campaign and a job as a Dole spokesperson.

Aside from “Desperate Housewives” Huffman has had recurring roles in television shows including “Frasier” and “American Crime.” She performed in two episodes of the animated series “BoJack Horseman” in 2017, according to IMDb.

In 2005, Huffman was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Bree in the film “Transamerica.”

Huffman’s husband, “Fargo” and “Shameless” actor William H. Macy was not charged in the college admissions scandal. According to AOL.com, he was estimated to be worth $25 million last March.

