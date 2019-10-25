Actress Felicity Huffman freed from California jail

Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday from a northern California jail where she served 11 days of a two-week sentence for paying $15,000 to help her daughter get into college.

Huffman was let out of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, pursuant to Bureau of Prisons regulations that allow an inmate who is due to be freed on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, to go home on the preceding weekday. Huffman was due to be released Sunday.

The star of “Desperate Housewives” and "Transamerica" was arrested in March. Authorities leading the federal investigation into university admissions improprieties dubbed "Varsity Blues" said she paid someone to proctor her daughter’s college entrance exam in December 2017, then change the answers to improve her score.

The mother of two, who is married to “Fargo” actor William H. Macy, pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

She is one of more than 50 people who were charged in the sweeping investigation.

