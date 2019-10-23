Felicity Huffman looked "schlumpy" in prison garb: Martha Stewart

Felicity Huffman is not nailing the jailbird look.

That’s at least what business mogul and ex-convict Martha Stewart seemed to think.

"She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy," Stewart said Tuesday at a Vanity Fair Summit in Los Angeles, according to a video posted to Twitter.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress is in the midst of her 14-day jail sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which she was handed after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s college entrance exam scores fixed, officials have said.

She was photographed over the weekend wearing a dark green prison jumpsuit during a visit with her husband, “Fargo” actor William H. Macy.

The Martha Stewart Living exec added: “She made a horrible mistake, and she's experiencing what happens.'”

Stewart herself is no stranger to the jail scene. She served five months in 2004 at the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia after she was convicted on charges of obstructing justice and lying to the government.

Huffman is due to be released on Oct. 27, just shy of her 14-day sentence, according to the Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.