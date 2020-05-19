Varney: Trump’s optimism leading through coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues President Trump’s leadership is helping Americans see through the coronavirus pandemic to recovery on the other side.

“The national virus dialogue has done almost a 180. We've gone from the negative to the positive,” Varney said. “From death tolls, caseloads and lockdowns to vaccines and opening up the economy. It is President Trump who has lead the way. He's the optimist here. He's looking to the other side of the virus shutdown and he sees recovery, growth and a return to prosperity.”

Varney believes Trump is acting as a leader should.

“The crisis comes suddenly. The president cuts travel from China, its source,” Varney said. “He forms a task force, lets governors lock down their states. He marshals hospital beds and ventilators and orders billions devoted to treatments and vaccine research. That phase lasts about five weeks.”

Now, Varney added, Trump has recognized America needs to “come through” the lockdown.

“It was obvious you couldn't shut down the economy forever so he offered guidelines for reopening,” Varney said. “He encouraged us all to get back to work. To look to the other side. It’s a remarkable transition from despair to hope.”

Varney believes Trump’s response is in stark contrast to the actions Democrats have taken.

“The Democrats’ response is to criticize everything,” Varney said. “Especially the current wave of relaxing the rules. What do they want? Don't go to work, don't go out of your house, until the virus is gone completely? That's impossible and they know it. Truth is, they are not offering leadership, just partisan politics, at a time of national crisis.”

Varney said the president is unlikely to have “doom and gloom” in his speeches or “whine” about how the country is doing.

“A new Gallup poll asked: ‘Did you experience "worry" yesterday?’” Varney added. “Simple question. This week, 47 percent said yes. A month ago, 59 percent said they worry. How about that. As we open up, we worry less. From the negative to the positive in the last month, led by President Donald J. Trump.”

