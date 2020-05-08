Varney: Trump hatred is 'disastrous' for America

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that "Trump haters" have “a lot to answer for” regarding their four-year contempt for President Trump.

“From day one of the Trump candidacy, all the way through to the present, their contempt for Donald J. Trump has dominated government and politics,” he said. “They leave a shameful legacy. They've been at it for four years with disastrous results for our country.”

Varney noted that the investigation launched against Gen. Michael Flynn was an FBI trap that ultimately “ruined” him.

“He hadn't done anything wrong and they knew it, but they saw in Flynn a way to at least undermine, and perhaps end, the Trump presidency,” he said. “The FBI's reputation has been damaged. Not good.”

After the Flynn prosecution, other investigations including the Russia and Mueller probes kicked off and went on for years without any collusion found, Varney said.

“What a gigantic waste of money, time and energy,” he said. “The objective wasn't to get at the ‘truth.’ It was to trash Donald Trump. They called him a Russian agent.”

And then, Varney said, hatred for Trump is what drove impeachment efforts, wasting the time of Congress and putting America in a poor global position as our president was “deliberately dragged through the mud.”

“Remove him from office for a phone call? That’s desperation!” he said. “But the haters didn't care. If they couldn't get him out of office, they could certainly hang the impeachment label on him.”

Now, Varney said the coronavirus is giving Trump haters another “opportunity” to show contempt.

“Whatever the president does, it’s wrong,” he said. “It’s not useful criticism. It’s a full-scale attack on the character of the president. They hate him. These people are no doubt proud of what they've done. They should be ashamed. The legacy of hatred is rarely to be admired."

