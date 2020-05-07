Varney: Democrats' attempt to remove Trump from office ‘bogus from the beginning’

With the presidential election only six months away, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that the Democrats are “in a mess” after trying everything in their power to remove Trump from office.

“The Trump haters have tried everything to get him,” he said. “To undermine his presidency. To remove him from office. None of it succeeded and now we're finding that the whole effort was bogus from the beginning.”

According to Varney, information on the Russia probe is surfacing and transcripts show there was no collusion involved. Varney said Congressman Adam Schiff is said to be in “panic mode.”

“[Democrats] knew there was nothing there, but they disrupted the Trump presidency anyway,” he said. “[Schiff] said he had ‘direct evidence’ of collusion. The documents will show he didn't. He was just out to get the president and wouldn't let the truth stand in the way.”

Even still, once the coronavirus crisis settles, Varney said Adam Schiff is set to launch an investigation into Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“Are you kidding?” he said.

Varney noted as presidential candidate Joe Biden is gearing up for the election, he’s also facing a sexual assault allegation which has yet to be fully addressed.

“In the Kavanaugh hearings, Democrats insisted that women be believed,” he said. “But now, when it’s a Democrat being accused, some are saying, ‘So what? Biden would be better than Trump, so we'll choose to accept his denial.' There's a moral contortion if ever there was one.”

Biden aims to choose a female running mate, but Varney said this proposes a “dilemma,” since his vice presidential choice will have to say, “I believe Joe. I don’t believe Tara Reade.”

“[The Democrats'] best-laid plans to remove the president are now revealed as nothing more than Trump hatred run riot,” he said. “And they're stuck with a presidential candidate who finds it difficult to focus… Six months to the election and, I repeat, it’s the Democrats who are in a mess. Just think what this president could have achieved if the Trump haters had been thrown out three years ago.”