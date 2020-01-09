Varney: Democrats are blinded by their hatred of Trump

Democrats are supposed to be really good at politics, but Speaker Pelosi is not coming across very well, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“What she’s doing does not look good. I’m referring to the impeachment delay—or rather the impeachment farce. The Speaker still has not allowed the charges to go to the Senate for trial. It’s a blatant political ploy,” Varney said.

Pelosi is stretching out impeachment to hurt President Trump for as long as possible, but is also doing damage to her own party and to the constitution, Varney argued. Democrats in the Senate want her to push impeachment forward without delay, he added.

“Will she hold it up until the last minute, right before the November vote? She could, but then her political gamesmanship would look even worse,” Varney said.

Another optics blunder is the Democrats' handling of Iran tensions following President Trump’s killing top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Varney argued. Senator Warren refused to call Soleimani a terrorist, instead saying his killing was “reckless.” This, he believes, just does not ring true.

Joe Biden used the opportunity to defend the Iran nuclear deal, which President Trump argues gave Iran the money to buy the missiles fired at U.S bases in Iraq, Varney said. While Bernie Sanders suggested Trump’s strike was like Vladimir Putin killing dissidents, he added.

“It seems the left’s hatred of President Trump has turned them into defenders of the enemy. Don’t tell me that looks good,” he said.

For politicians, looks are crucial—being in the public eye is part of the job, according to Varney.

“The Democrats are supposed to be really good at politics. Maybe they were until Trump came along. These days they are consumed with rage—blinded to the way their politics look to voters,” he concluded.

