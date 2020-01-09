Congressional study urges sanctions on China over 'crimes against humanity'

Human rights abuses in China are the focus of a U.S. congressional study.

Continue Reading Below

The report released on Wednesday called for sanctions over human rights abuses, and that officials should keep those abuses in mind even during trade negotiations, according to Reuters.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China said human rights conditions worsened from August 2018 to August 2019.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The report highlighted abuses such as China's crackdown on religious minorities, labor activists and the press.

A particular focus was on the treatment of the minority Muslim Uighur population in Xinjiang.

The Commission is led by Democratic Representative Jim McGovern and Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

CHINA'S HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES COULD IMPACT TRADE DEAL

The two lawmakers said at a press conference that a new version of a bill would require President Trump's administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown on its Muslim minorities.

China didn't react well last year when the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the bill.

The Senate passed its own, less stringent bill earlier in the year, amid trade talks between Washington and China.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The study presented as a way to address the abuses, the idea of tightening access to U.S. capital markets for Chinese companies that provide support or technical capabilities for repression.