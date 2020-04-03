Expand / Collapse search
Opinion

Varney: Pelosi's coronavirus oversight is 'politics at its worst'

''[It's] designed to make corporations, banks and the president look bad, right before the election,' Varney said

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi establishing a committee to investigate President Trump's coronavirus spending.

Varney: Does Pelosi really have to conduct a probe as the nation struggles with coronavirus?

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi establishing a committee to investigate President Trump’s coronavirus spending.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues Speaker Nancy Pelosi is focused on politics when she should be working to fight coronavirus.

Varney said Pelosi plans to establish a select committee on the coronavirus crisis, which will monitor where relief money goes.

"It will be an all-purpose investigation designed to make corporations, banks, and the president look bad -- right before the election," Varney said.

VARNEY: CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS DEMAND GOVERNMENT TRANSPARENCY

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks to her office after signing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Varney said even though we’ve been through investigation before, the criticism will reach “a new level” amid coronavirus disaster.

“There’s nothing wrong with accountability,” Varney said. “When you’re throwing around over $2 trillion, we ought to know who gets what and why. But does the speaker have to conduct a probe at precisely the time that the nation is fighting a uniquely destructive challenge?"

Varney predicted, among all this, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Gerry Nadler, D-N.Y., will be called on to "pour out their anger at the president.”

VARNEY: CORONAVIRUS TURNING LAWMAKERS INTO ‘BIG SPENDERS’

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus at the White House, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Upon investigation, Varney said, banks will be called “vultures and thieves” and drug companies will be called “profiteers,” all while lawyers will "pin liability on anyone with deep pockets, so they can grab 30 percent of 'the take.'"

Varney said Pelosi will continue to use her "last available option," an option she's used before: "investigate, investigate, investigate."

"It is divisive, it is politics at its worst and it is desperation," he said. "At all costs, slime the president. Right before the election."

