Varney: America needs hope amid coronavirus

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues it’s time to look past the coronavirus pandemic and toward economic recovery.

"The news on the economy is uniformly bad. The media is filled with gloom and doom. The numbers on unemployment, layoffs, and hardship are just plain dreadful. We can all see it and feel it: The economy is flat on his back!" Varney said. "Now is the time to look to the other side. The time when the economy begins to get back on its feet. When will this happen?"

However, Varney said nobody is discussing a sudden return back to work or school.

"Obviously that is out of the question," he said.

Varney said the political battle "now raging" is regarding which businesses, industries and parts of the country will return to work first.

"Should a clothing store, which limits the number of customers allowed in, re-open? Or a dry cleaner? A hardware store? How about restaurants with plenty of room for outdoor seating? The summer is coming! How about office workers, where the employer insists on facemasks and a distance between desks?" Varney asked.

Varney added that the pressure for a partial opening of our country has continued to grow as the lockdown continues.

“It is a battle between ongoing economic disaster, and the public’s natural desire to stay safe and avoid further contamination,” he said.

Varney noted that President Trump called for America to start opening up in May and has repeatedly said we don’t want the cure to be worse than the virus itself.

But Trump's "harshest critics, especially those in the media," Varney said, have accused him of "costing human lives by delaying a full-scale lockdown."

"Whenever there is an opening up, the left will again accuse the president of putting lives in danger," he said.

Varney said with the economy at a "dreadful low," the discussion of reopening the economy has to begin.

"To avoid despair and economic collapse, the public needs hope -- hope that there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Hope that there will come a time in the not too distant future when we can get back to economic growth, work and a paycheck," he said.

