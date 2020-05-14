Varney: Coronavirus lockdowns can’t go on forever

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues leaders need to loosen coronavirus restrictions or businesses will be forced into bankruptcy.

“The Supreme Court has struck down the governor's extension of lockdown rules,” Varney said. “It means that in Wisconsin, at least, the governor can't make the law. The governor enforces the law. And there is no law that forces bankruptcy on thousands of businesses.”

Varney said this is part of the revolt that is going on across the country right now.

“We've lost track of the barbershops, restaurants, stores all across the country that are defying the authorities,” he said. “Elon Musk opened his factory in California against the rules. He won. He's still open. Shelley Luther is out of jail. Six counties in Pennsylvania are defying Gov. Wolf's orders. President Trump goes to Pennsylvania today. Let there be no doubt, he wants to open up the economy and fast.”

Varney noted that Trump has said, “we have to get our country back” and that he expects next year to be “one of the best economic years we’ve ever had.”

“You can't stay locked down forever,” Varney said. “Are we going to stay at home, not go to work until there isn't a single case of the virus or there is a 100 percent effective vaccine? In other words, absolutely zero risk? Of course not.”

America has to consider the pain of continuous lockdowns versus the risk of increasing infections, Varney added.

“The president says let’s get back to work. The protesters are saying let’s get back to work,” Varney said. “And I’m saying: stop forcing businesses to go bankrupt. Stop telling abused people you can't get out of the house. Stop governors abusing their powers. We're responsible people. Give us back our freedom!”

