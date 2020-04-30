Varney: Coronavirus lockdown clashes heating up

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues clashes over coronavirus lockdown orders are heating up.

“A public fight over where and how to relax the lock-down rules,” Varney said. “It involves Elon Musk, Rep. Ilhan Omar and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. An interesting group. A serious subject.”

Varney said it started when local authorities would not allow the reopening of the California Tesla plant. Musk tweeted "give people their freedom back," and "Yes, reopen with care and protection, but don't everyone under de facto house arrest."

“This on the day his net worth went up to $40 billion, and he's in line to pick up a $750 million bonus,” Varney said.

Omar responded by saying, "Billionaires want to continue profiting off your labor even if it risks millions of lives. They call this ‘freedom.’”

“There's clash number one: the billionaire and the socialist arguing over getting back to work,” Varney said.

In California, Varney noted, Newsom is relocking down beaches after crowds ignored social distancing rules.

"If some people don't keep their distance, everybody gets punished. How's that going to fly in a state with wide-open spaces and hundreds of miles of beaches?” Varney asked.

Varney believes there will be real clashes between people who want to reopen the economy and those who want to lockdown.

“It's going to play out all across the country and It will be state governors who take the heat,” he said. “The weather is improving. Spring fever has broken out. Of course, we're going to be chomping at the bit to leave the house!"

Varney noted Musk went further Thursday, saying the stay-at-home orders are "fascist."

“If you think the argument is heating up now, just wait until the weekend when cabin fever meets spring fever meets warm weather when millions want to bust loose, and some state governors say: ‘no!’” Varney said.

