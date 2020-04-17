Varney: Coronavirus protests have only just begun

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues as Americans feel their individual liberty restricted by coronavirus constraints, the pressure will build to reopen the country.

“State governors are now in charge of when and how to re-open their economies,” Varney said. “So it is state governors who now face political judgment, accountability. The protests have already begun.”

He noted that thousands protested at Michigan’s state capital this week opposing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “draconian” restrictions. Whitmer has told stores what they can and cannot sell and advertise.

“In Michigan, it’s ok to paddle a canoe but riding a jet ski is not allowed. And don’t you dare cross the street to talk to your neighbors,” Varney said. “You’re telling Americans they can’t cross the street even if they keep social distance!”

According to the media, these protests are only happening because of the urging of talk radio, Varney said.

“Perhaps the elites who write this stuff from New York or D.C. should get out more,” Varney said. “They have no clue how people feel in flyover country!”

He noted that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks the stay-at-home order should extend into July or August.

“Imagine that! It’s summer. It’s boiling hot,” Varney said. “And you’re stuck in your apartment with young children and you can’t go out to the park or the beach!”

Varney believes Democrats can’t lose in New York but will find it difficult to enforce these restrictions for another three months.

Varney said economic pain continues for restaurants, bars, malls, hardware stores, furniture stores and mom and pop retailers.

As business owners face ruin, “of course” the pressure to open up will increase, Varney said.

“And the greater the cabin fever, the boredom, the sheer frustration at being restrained… As that builds, so too will the pressure to open up,” he said. “And the more individual liberty is restricted, the more people will exercise their right to object. The protests have only just begun!”

