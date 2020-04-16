Varney: Trump leading US past coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that President Trump is right to gradually begin to reopen the economy if the U.S. has begun moving beyond the coronavirus peak.

"Much of America is now in the third week of lockdown. For some, it’s been going on much longer. There are signs of virus-stay-at-home fatigue, especially where rules are most strict, and in some cases inexplicable, like for example, in Michigan," Varney said.

Varney added that this comes as the virus's negative impact on the economy becomes more apparent.

“1930’s style depressions are painful!" he said. "Just look at the unemployment numbers!"

Varney believes "America is ready for some relaxation," and he noted that President Trump is expected to announce new guidelines later today.

"He says the virus has peaked. He says the impact on the economy has been terrible for so many people," Varney said. "Now is the time to start the re-opening. Other countries have done it, notably Germany. Beginning next week, parts of America will be on the same track. It will be gradual but it’s a start -- good. If we are moving past the peak, it's surely time to start lessening the economic pain."

However, Varney noted that once you begin to relax social distancing rules, it may be hard to enforce a new lockdown.

"This is the United States -- a vast continent. Tens of millions of us have been practicing social distance for decades. People don’t like it when their individual liberty is restrained," he said.

Varney also believes political opponents will detest his plan.

"So here it comes. The president gradually leading the country to the other side, out of the virus crisis," he said. "It is inevitable that his political opponents will say that he is costing lives. The left wants to keep the lockdown in place. They like government control."

However, Varney added that in a few hours Americans will learn of Trump's unwinding process.

"The president is looking to the other side of this economic disaster,” Varney said. “That’s the upside, beyond the chasm. This is a landmark day.”

