Former UAW regional director faces corruption probe hearing Monday

A Missouri-based official at the United Auto Workers who was charged with corruption in September faces a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Vance Pearson of St. Charles, Missouri, resigned in November.

"The UAW announced today that after the filing of Article 30 charges against him by the UAW's International Executive Board, Vance Pearson, has informed the UAW that he was resigning as Director of UAW Region 5, effective immediately, and retiring," the UAW said in a statement. "He is also resigning his UAW membership, effective immediately."

Pearson had been on leave since early October. He is accused of embezzlement, fraud, filing false reports and conspiracy. He is the 10th person charged in an investigation of the Detroit-based union's finances.

Pearson was the director of UAW's Region 5, which covers thousands of union members in more than a dozen states.

UAW President Gary Jones resigned in the wake of the union's International Executive Board's action to remove him in November.

The case against Pearson is part of a larger investigation of UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that has gone on since 2015 and has already resulted in several convictions. Many of these have been related to UAW officials improperly receiving things of value from Fiat Chrysler, and another involved a UAW official taking kickbacks from vendors in exchange for union contracts.

In November, General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over the issue.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.