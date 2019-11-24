Expand / Collapse search
Top UAW official resigns amid charges in federal corruption investigation

Vance Pearson's departure comes shortly after UAW President Gary Jones resigned.

Gary Jones officially resigns as United Automobile Workers president amid corruption scandal. Automotive analyst Lauren Fix joins FOX Business to discuss how this news will impact UAW and American unions in general. Fix also shares her thoughts on Tesla new electric cybertruck. video

Unions reportedly losing thousands of members

A Missouri-based official at the United Auto Workers who was charged with corruption in September is officially out, the UAW announced Sunday.

"The UAW announced today that after the filing of Article 30 charges against him by the UAW’s International Executive Board, Vance Pearson, has informed the UAW that he was resigning as Director of UAW Region 5, effective immediately, and retiring," the UAW said in a statement. "He is also resigning his UAW membership, effective immediately."

Pearson had been on leave since early October. He is accused of embezzlement, fraud, filing false reports and conspiracy. He is the 10th person charged in an investigation of the Detroit-based union's finances.

The news comes shortly after UAW President Gary Jones resigned in the wake of the union's International Executive Board's action Wednesday to remove him.

