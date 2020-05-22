Little Tikes cars outsell best-selling auto in UK during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you think the coronavirus slammed the brakes on vehicle sales in recent months, it all depends on what car buying demographic you were thinking about.

Parents in the United Kingdom bought so many Little Tikes Cozy Coupes in March that the toy vehicle outsold the country’s best-selling car, according to one report.

Usually, the U.K.’s top car is the Ford Fiesta, but sales of the vehicle fell in March to only 15,987 because of the coronavirus, The Sun recently reported.

Meanwhile, Little Tikes put the pedal to the medal and sold 85,000 toy cars during the same time, according to the British tabloid.

“We’re thrilled to see the Cozy Coupe is still the car of choice for families throughout the U.K,” Little Tikes U.K.’s Head of Marketing Andrew Turner told The Sun.

“As kids spend an increasing amount of time at home, we’re seeing many families inject creativity and personality into play,” Turner added.

According to the Little Tikes U.K. shop, there are several Cozy Coupe varieties including dinosaur-themed, police-themed and firefighter-themed. Plus, the cars are steeped in "big person" esthetics. The original Cozy Coupe was designed by a former Chrysler designer named Jim Mariol.

Plus, the kiddie car is no stranger to best-selling auto figures. According to the company's web site, the Cozy Coupe was named the best-selling car in America in 1991. And while the Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car in the world for several years, in 2013, Little Tikes announced that if you stacked the more than 10 million Cozy Coupe Cars that have been manufactured since 1979, they would reach 5,682 miles high -- which would be approximately 24,000 times the height of the Empire State Building in New York City.

A classic Crazy Coupe costs $54.99, the Princess Horse & Carriage costs $99.99 and the Cozy Truck costs $119.99.

