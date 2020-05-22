What are the top public high schools in the U.S.?

Prepping for the right college may mean buckling down for four years from 9th to 12th grade. However, the question then becomes: Where do you go to get the best education that will prepare you for the future?

To help, U.S. News ranked the top best public high schools in the nation. The rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools across the nation with nearly 18,000 schools being evaluated based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

Although the highest-ranked schools are scattered throughout the country, sitting atop the coveted list is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia.

The school garnered the title due to its best-in-state performance in English and math assessments, 100 percent graduation rate and its top ranking in college readiness, U.S. News revealed.

Although Virginia lays claim to the number one spot, roughly 63 percent of high schools in the San Jose, California metro area reside in the top 25 percent of the national rankings. Meanwhile, half of the public high schools in Massachusetts also sit within the top 25 percent of the national rankings, the outlet revealed. However, the top 100 schools on the list span across 29 states, according to the report.

Here are the top ten public high schools based on U.S. News:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia. Academic Magnet High School in South Carolina. Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Tennessee. School for Advanced Studies in Florida. Townsend Harris High School in New York. The School for the Talented and Gifted in Texas. BASIS Chandler in Arizona. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville in Arkansas. Payton College Preparatory High School in Illinois. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School in Texas.

