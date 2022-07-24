Trying to date amid inflation? Smart tips for spending more time together and less money

Dating in the age of inflation may be challenging — but it's still more than possible amid the higher costs of just about everything right now.

Cher Gopman appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to share thoughtful tips for spending time together, rather than spending a fortune.

"Yes, dating these days has become a lot more expensive," said Gopman, a dating and relationship adviser.

"But dating can still be so much fun."

"It's time to get creative," she added.

Among the smart tips she shared are some tried-and-true classics that perhaps our parents and grandparents may have used years ago — and that ought to be given some reconsideration today.

Her first tip: Bring your own drinks and have a romantic picnic together as the sun sets.

This can be "so much fun," she shared — and can cost a fraction of what it might cost to go out to a restaurant or bar.

It's not only romantic — it also "really allows you to start that conversation" with a partner, she said.

Another tip: "Get active and enjoy a bike ride together" — or a game of tennis, she said.

"This allows you to show your active side" to your date or partner, she said, and "can also be super fun as well."

She said that going to the gym together can work, too — "and maybe afterwards grab a smoothie."

Yet another tip for couples today: "Make your own food together at home."

Ideas include making a pizza together as a way of getting to know each other — or any favorite food to share.

Then, once the meal is complete, a couple can enjoy some music or watch a movie together.

It's all about being creative and thoughtful about things to do and ways to spend time together, suggested Gopman, rather than spending a fortune amid today's higher prices.