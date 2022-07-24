Expand / Collapse search
Trying to date amid inflation? Smart tips for spending more time together and less money

Dating in the age of inflation may be challenging — but it's still more than possible amid the higher costs of just about everything right now.

Cher Gopman appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to share thoughtful tips for spending time together, rather than spending a fortune.

"Yes, dating these days has become a lot more expensive," said Gopman, a dating and relationship adviser.

"But dating can still be so much fun." 

INFLATION PUSHES CONSUMERS TO CONSIDER PRIVATE LABELS OVER NAME BRANDS

"It's time to get creative," she added. 

roses from date

A young woman has a flowery surprise in store here from a date. Spending time together doesn't have to cost a fortune amid today's inflation. (iStock / iStock)

Among the smart tips she shared are some tried-and-true classics that perhaps our parents and grandparents may have used years ago — and that ought to be given some reconsideration today.

Her first tip: Bring your own drinks and have a romantic picnic together as the sun sets. 

Bring your own drinks and have a romantic picnic together as the sun sets. 

This can be "so much fun," she shared — and can cost a fraction of what it might cost to go out to a restaurant or bar.

CHOCOLATE LOVERS ARE CUTTING BACK ON SWEET TREAT PURCHASES AMID RISING PRICES

It's not only romantic — it also "really allows you to start that conversation" with a partner, she said. 

Another tip: "Get active and enjoy a bike ride together" — or a game of tennis, she said.

active couple riding bikes

An active couple are shown with their bikes near the beach.  (iStock / iStock)

"This allows you to show your active side" to your date or partner, she said, and "can also be super fun as well."

She said that going to the gym together can work, too — "and maybe afterwards grab a smoothie."

MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY IS NOW AN ASTOUNDING $790M FOR TUESDAY NIGHT'S DRAWING

Yet another tip for couples today: "Make your own food together at home." 

cooking omelet in kitchen

A man is shown cooking an omelet in the kitchen at home — or couples can make a pizza together, rather than spending cash on restaurant dining. (iStock / iStock)

Ideas include making a pizza together as a way of getting to know each other — or any favorite food to share.

Then, once the meal is complete, a couple can enjoy some music or watch a movie together. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It's all about being creative and thoughtful about things to do and ways to spend time together, suggested Gopman, rather than spending a fortune amid today's higher prices.