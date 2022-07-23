Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now an astounding $790M for Tuesday night's drawing

If a winning number is pulled this coming Tuesday night — on July 26 — someone will be in for an experience of a lifetime, that much is sure.

Since there was no top winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot — which was worth $660 million — the next jackpot will now be worth approximately $790 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

That will make it the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever.

HERE ARE FRIDAY'S WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS

The Mega Millions jackpot has been swelling for four months.

Although no one took home the top prize on Friday night, July 22, there were other cash prize winners.

One ticket in Virginia was worth $1 million for matching the five white balls.

Winning tickets held in the states of Delaware, New Jersey and New York matched the five white balls and the Megaplier of 3 — which is a $3 million prize, according to the website.

The numbers pulled on Friday night were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 — plus 16, the gold mega ball.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.537 billion.

It was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, the site noted.

"In addition to the most recent Tennessee win at $15 million on April 15, jackpots were won in California ($426 million on January 28), New York ($128 million on March 8) and Minnesota ($110 million on April 12; that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win).

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY

If someone does wind up winning the Mega Millions top prize on Tuesday evening after the 11 p.m. numbers are pulled, the cash option will be $464.4 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The first Mega Millions drawing took place on Sept. 6, 1996, with six states participating.

Mega Millions began back on Aug. 31, 1996, as the so-called Big Game.

The first drawing took place on Sept. 6, 1996, with six states participating: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia, the site explains about its beginning.

Today, people in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands can participate.

The 5 states that do not participate are Hawaii, Alaska, Utah, Nevada and Alabama.

To play Mega Millions, tickets cost $2 each.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball), according to the Mega Millions website.

Or, players may select Easy Pick/Quick Pick.

A person takes the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.