Maureen Mackey

Navy veteran and small business owner has stern message for Joe Biden
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, a Navy veteran and owner of a small business in Jacksonville, N.C., had a direct message for Joe Biden.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, a Navy veteran and owner of a small business in Jacksonville, N.C., had a direct message for Joe Biden.