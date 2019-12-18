Obamacare could be replaced by a Republican health care plan: Tom Price

Conservatives are working to find “appropriate, bipartisanship, positive” health care reform as the 2020 presidential election approaches, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Wednesday.

“Republicans certainly recognize that they need a plan,” Price said on FOX Business’ “After the Bell."

"Personalized medicine actually has greater support than Medicare-for-all because people want it to be patient-centered, not Washington-centered." - Tom Price, former Health and Human Services Secretary

Price spoke about working with organizations like Job Creators Network Foundation and Physicians for Reform to ask “thousands of voters” what they want to see from a health care plan.

“They've compiled all of this data,” he said. “It's market research data that is incredibly innovative.”

Price said people surveyed focused on seven main things:

Increased choice. Decreased costs. Increased quality. More expansive choices in plans. Preserving the physician-patient relationship. Protecting coverage for preexisting illnesses. Ending the practice of defensive medicine.

“Personalized medicine actually has greater support than Medicare-for-all because people want it to be patient-centered, not Washington-centered,” Price said.

