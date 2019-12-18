Expand / Collapse search
Obamacare could be replaced by a Republican health care plan: Tom Price

Former Health and Human Services Secretary explains potential GOP program

By FOXBusiness
Tom Price on how health care could affect the 2020 election

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price joins FOX Business to discuss health care in the U.S.

Conservatives are working to find “appropriate, bipartisanship, positive” health care reform as the 2020 presidential election approaches, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Wednesday.

Republicans certainly recognize that they need a plan,” Price said on FOX Business’ “After the Bell."

“Personalized medicine actually has greater support than Medicare-for-all because people want it to be patient-centered, not Washington-centered."

- Tom Price, former Health and Human Services Secretary

Price spoke about working with organizations like Job Creators Network Foundation and Physicians for Reform to ask “thousands of voters” what they want to see from a health care plan.

This screen grab from the website HealthCare.gov shows the extended deadline for signing up for health care coverage for 2020. (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services via AP)

“They've compiled all of this data,” he said. “It's market research data that is incredibly innovative.”

Price said people surveyed focused on seven main things:

  1. Increased choice.
  2. Decreased costs.
  3. Increased quality.
  4. More expansive choices in plans.
  5. Preserving the physician-patient relationship.
  6. Protecting coverage for preexisting illnesses.
  7. Ending the practice of defensive medicine.

“Personalized medicine actually has greater support than Medicare-for-all because people want it to be patient-centered, not Washington-centered,” Price said.

