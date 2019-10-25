Another Tom Brady jersey stolen: What are they worth?
Tom Brady’s game-worn jerseys are a magnet for thieves.
Continue Reading Below
A Rhode Island man was arrested after police responded to a call about him allegedly stealing memorabilia, including a game-worn jersey, from the Patriots Hall of Fame in Massachusetts. The man was found nearby and faces larceny charges.
The legendary quarterback’s game-worn pieces are a rare and valuable commodity for fans and collectors.
A similar game-worn jersey in which Brady threw four touchdowns sold for $50,000 in 2017, per Hunt Auctions, which noted it is "One of a scant few documented game-used jerseys to have entered the marketplace." Others have routinely sold for more than $25,000.
The budget options aren't for the faint of heart either. A replica jersey signed by Brady goes for $1,600 on official memorabilia partner Tristar’s website. A replica helmet with his signature goes for $1,400, and a signed canvas will cost $7,500.
Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI, when he orchestrated one of the sport's greatest-ever comebacks against the Atlanta Falcons, was stolen after the game. It would be worth at least $500,000 if it were ever auctioned -- making it among the most valuable NFL memorabilia pieces ever.
The Super Bowl LI jersey and one he wore in a previous Super Bowl were found in Mexico in 2017 and returned after weeks of searching.
Thursday’s thief, meanwhile, was intercepted in the parking lot.